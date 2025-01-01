$14,961+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra
SV Auto
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$14,961
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to hit the road in style with this sharp 2019 Nissan Micra SV Auto, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek red sedan offers a perfect blend of practicality and affordability. With its 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and efficient ride. Inside, the black interior features comfortable bucket seats and a convenient folding rear seat for added cargo space. This Micra has travelled 127,020km and is packed with features that will make your everyday commute a breeze.
This Micra SV Auto is perfect for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish daily driver. It boasts a wide range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Step inside and enjoy the comfort of air conditioning and power steering. Stay safe and confident with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. Stay connected with ease thanks to the CD player and steering wheel controls. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend adventure, this Micra has everything you need to make the journey enjoyable.
Here are 5 features that make this Micra truly stand out:
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence and ease thanks to the integrated rearview camera.
- Power Steering: Enjoy effortless maneuvering and smoother driving, especially in tight spaces.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Customize your driving position for optimal comfort and control.
- Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and visible in any lighting conditions with automatic headlights that adjust automatically.
- Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and easily control your music, calls, and other features.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
LuckyDog Motors
519-371-4000