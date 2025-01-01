Menu
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.

2019 Nissan Micra

127,020 KM

$14,961

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra

SV Auto

12308342

2019 Nissan Micra

SV Auto

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,961

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,020KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP2KL219116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the road in style with this sharp 2019 Nissan Micra SV Auto, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek red sedan offers a perfect blend of practicality and affordability. With its 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and efficient ride. Inside, the black interior features comfortable bucket seats and a convenient folding rear seat for added cargo space. This Micra has travelled 127,020km and is packed with features that will make your everyday commute a breeze.

This Micra SV Auto is perfect for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish daily driver. It boasts a wide range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Step inside and enjoy the comfort of air conditioning and power steering. Stay safe and confident with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. Stay connected with ease thanks to the CD player and steering wheel controls. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend adventure, this Micra has everything you need to make the journey enjoyable.

Here are 5 features that make this Micra truly stand out:

  • Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence and ease thanks to the integrated rearview camera.
  • Power Steering: Enjoy effortless maneuvering and smoother driving, especially in tight spaces.
  • Tilt Steering Wheel: Customize your driving position for optimal comfort and control.
  • Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and visible in any lighting conditions with automatic headlights that adjust automatically.
  • Steering Wheel Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and easily control your music, calls, and other features.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-371-XXXX

519-371-4000

$14,961

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2019 Nissan Micra