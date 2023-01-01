2019 Nissan Qashqai

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10243857

10243857 VIN: jn1bj1cp6kw227068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.