2019 Nissan Qashqai

35,000 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Baywest Toyota

519-371-2981

S

Location

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10243857
  • VIN: jn1bj1cp6kw227068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new , low Kms, heated seats, blue tooth, back up camera, cruise , power windows

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Email Baywest Toyota

