2019 Nissan Qashqai
S
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10243857
- VIN: jn1bj1cp6kw227068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new , low Kms, heated seats, blue tooth, back up camera, cruise , power windows
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
