Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable compact SUV? Feast your eyes on this sleek, pre-owned 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This stylish grey Qashqai boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to hit the road with just 48,039km on the odometer. Perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, the Qashqai SV offers a practical and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV is packed with features designed to enhance your drive. Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission (CVT). As a front-wheel drive, it offers excellent handling in various conditions. The Qashqais wagon body style provides ample cargo space, making it ideal for families and those who need extra room for their gear.</p><p>Here are five standout features that make this Qashqai SV a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-sipping 2L Engine:</strong> Enjoy great fuel economy without sacrificing power.</li><li><strong>Smooth CVT Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless gear changes for a comfortable ride.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Stylish Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the Qashqais modern design.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 48,039km, this vehicle has plenty of life left.</li></ul><p>Contact LuckyDog Motors today to learn more and schedule a test drive!</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2019 Nissan Qashqai

48,039 KM

Details Description Features

$21,774

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12770702

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1752872285
  2. 1752872285
  3. 1752872285
  4. 1752872285
  5. 1752872285
  6. 1752872285
  7. 1752872285
  8. 1752872285
  9. 1752872285
  10. 1752872285
  11. 1752872285
  12. 1752872285
  13. 1752872285
  14. 1752872285
  15. 1752872285
  16. 1752872285
  17. 1752872285
  18. 1752872285
  19. 1752872285
  20. 1752872285
  21. 1752872285
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,774

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,039KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP6KW243500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable compact SUV? Feast your eyes on this sleek, pre-owned 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This stylish grey Qashqai boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to hit the road with just 48,039km on the odometer. Perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, the Qashqai SV offers a practical and enjoyable driving experience.

This 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV is packed with features designed to enhance your drive. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission (CVT). As a front-wheel drive, it offers excellent handling in various conditions. The Qashqai's wagon body style provides ample cargo space, making it ideal for families and those who need extra room for their gear.

Here are five standout features that make this Qashqai SV a must-see:

  • Fuel-sipping 2L Engine: Enjoy great fuel economy without sacrificing power.
  • Smooth CVT Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes for a comfortable ride.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with the Qashqai's modern design.
  • Low Mileage: With only 48,039km, this vehicle has plenty of life left.

Contact LuckyDog Motors today to learn more and schedule a test drive!

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV 48,039 KM $21,774 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 136,812 KM $22,114 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Kia Sorento LX 26,276 KM SOLD

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,774

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2019 Nissan Qashqai