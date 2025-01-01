$21,774+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,039 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable compact SUV? Feast your eyes on this sleek, pre-owned 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This stylish grey Qashqai boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to hit the road with just 48,039km on the odometer. Perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, the Qashqai SV offers a practical and enjoyable driving experience.
This 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV is packed with features designed to enhance your drive. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission (CVT). As a front-wheel drive, it offers excellent handling in various conditions. The Qashqai's wagon body style provides ample cargo space, making it ideal for families and those who need extra room for their gear.
Here are five standout features that make this Qashqai SV a must-see:
- Fuel-sipping 2L Engine: Enjoy great fuel economy without sacrificing power.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes for a comfortable ride.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with the Qashqai's modern design.
- Low Mileage: With only 48,039km, this vehicle has plenty of life left.
Contact LuckyDog Motors today to learn more and schedule a test drive!
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
