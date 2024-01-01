Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads in this stylish 2019 Nissan Rogue Special Edition! This sleek grey SUV with a black interior is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure. With only 69,240km on the odometer, this Rogue is just breaking in, offering plenty of years of reliable driving ahead. It boasts a powerful yet fuel-efficient 2.5L engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for a comfortable ride.</p><p>Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of the Rogues Special Edition features. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and steering wheel on chilly mornings, and stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. Feel confident on the road with the added safety of a blind spot monitor and rearview camera. This Rogue is packed with features that make every drive enjoyable and worry-free.</p><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-rich SUV. Visit LuckyDog Motors today and experience the Rogue Special Edition for yourself.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Rogues most sizzling features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with increased confidence knowing youre covered.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Enjoy endless entertainment options with satellite radio.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Parking is a breeze with clear visibility.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth:</strong> Stay connected and hands-free while on the go.</li></ol><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

69,240 KM

VIN 5N1AT2MT6KC833410

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

