Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this stylish 2019 Nissan Rogue Special Edition! This sleek grey SUV with a black interior is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure. With only 69,240km on the odometer, this Rogue is just breaking in, offering plenty of years of reliable driving ahead. It boasts a powerful yet fuel-efficient 2.5L engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for a comfortable ride.
Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of the Rogue's Special Edition features. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and steering wheel on chilly mornings, and stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. Feel confident on the road with the added safety of a blind spot monitor and rearview camera. This Rogue is packed with features that make every drive enjoyable and worry-free.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-rich SUV. Visit LuckyDog Motors today and experience the Rogue Special Edition for yourself.
Here are 5 of the Rogue's most sizzling features:
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy no matter the weather.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with increased confidence knowing you're covered.
- SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy endless entertainment options with satellite radio.
- Rearview Camera: Parking is a breeze with clear visibility.
- Bluetooth: Stay connected and hands-free while on the go.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
