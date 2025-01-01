$22,114+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$22,114
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian climate throws your way? Check out this pristine 2019 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This stylish white SUV boasts a sleek design with a practical edge, perfect for families, commuters, and weekend adventurers alike. With its all-wheel-drive system and a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, you'll be ready for any road conditions, from snowy city streets to winding country lanes. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. This well-maintained Rogue has 136,812km on the odometer.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this 2019 Nissan Rogue SV:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter's worst and enjoy confident handling year-round.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pumps with its economical engine.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- CVT Transmission: Experience smooth and seamless gear changes.
- Reliability: A trusted vehicle known for its dependable performance.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
