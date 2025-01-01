Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian climate throws your way? Check out this pristine 2019 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This stylish white SUV boasts a sleek design with a practical edge, perfect for families, commuters, and weekend adventurers alike. With its all-wheel-drive system and a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, youll be ready for any road conditions, from snowy city streets to winding country lanes. Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. This well-maintained Rogue has 136,812km on the odometer.</p><p>Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this 2019 Nissan Rogue SV:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer winters worst and enjoy confident handling year-round.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Save money at the pumps with its economical engine.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>CVT Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and seamless gear changes.</li><li><strong>Reliability:</strong> A trusted vehicle known for its dependable performance.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2019 Nissan Rogue

136,812 KM

$22,114

+ taxes & licensing
12744417

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,812 KM

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian climate throws your way? Check out this pristine 2019 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This stylish white SUV boasts a sleek design with a practical edge, perfect for families, commuters, and weekend adventurers alike. With its all-wheel-drive system and a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, you'll be ready for any road conditions, from snowy city streets to winding country lanes. Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. This well-maintained Rogue has 136,812km on the odometer.

Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this 2019 Nissan Rogue SV:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter's worst and enjoy confident handling year-round.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pumps with its economical engine.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • CVT Transmission: Experience smooth and seamless gear changes.
  • Reliability: A trusted vehicle known for its dependable performance.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

