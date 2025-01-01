$25,645+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
2019 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$25,645
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,470 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an Outback? Check out this sleek 2019 Subaru Outback Limited, available now at LuckyDog Motors! Grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a stylish choice for both city driving and weekend getaways. With its renowned Subaru All-Wheel Drive system and a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, you'll experience confident handling and impressive fuel economy in all conditions. This Outback has been well-maintained and has 118,470km on the odometer.
The Outback Limited trim comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the comfortable seats make every journey enjoyable. This Outback is ready for the open road.
Here are five features that make this 2019 Subaru Outback Limited a standout choice:
- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Experience superior traction and control, no matter the weather.
- CVT Transmission: Enjoy smooth and efficient shifting, maximizing fuel economy.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or adventurers.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 2.5L 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.
- Subaru Reliability: Known for its long-lasting performance and dependability.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
