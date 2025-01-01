Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for an Outback? Check out this sleek 2019 Subaru Outback Limited, available now at LuckyDog Motors! Grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a stylish choice for both city driving and weekend getaways. With its renowned Subaru All-Wheel Drive system and a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, youll experience confident handling and impressive fuel economy in all conditions. This Outback has been well-maintained and has 118,470km on the odometer.</p><p>The Outback Limited trim comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the comfortable seats make every journey enjoyable. This Outback is ready for the open road.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2019 Subaru Outback Limited a standout choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience superior traction and control, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>CVT Transmission:</strong> Enjoy smooth and efficient shifting, maximizing fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or adventurers.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> The 2.5L 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Subaru Reliability:</strong> Known for its long-lasting performance and dependability.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2019 Subaru Outback

118,470 KM

Details Description Features

$25,645

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
13121237

2019 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1761755503
  2. 1761755503
  3. 1761755498
  4. 1761755504
  5. 1761755503
  6. 1761755501
  7. 1761755503
  8. 1761755504
  9. 1761755499
  10. 1761755501
  11. 1761755502
  12. 1761755503
  13. 1761755502
  14. 1761755503
  15. 1761755503
  16. 1761755502
  17. 1761755503
  18. 1761755504
  19. 1761755499
  20. 1761755503
  21. 1761755540
  22. 1761755539
  23. 1761755540
  24. 1761755540
  25. 1761755540
  26. 1761755541
  27. 1761755538
  28. 1761755606
  29. 1761755606
  30. 1761755606
  31. 1761755606
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,645

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,470KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSDLCXK3253212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an Outback? Check out this sleek 2019 Subaru Outback Limited, available now at LuckyDog Motors! Grey exterior and a comfortable black interior, making it a stylish choice for both city driving and weekend getaways. With its renowned Subaru All-Wheel Drive system and a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, you'll experience confident handling and impressive fuel economy in all conditions. This Outback has been well-maintained and has 118,470km on the odometer.

The Outback Limited trim comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the comfortable seats make every journey enjoyable. This Outback is ready for the open road.

Here are five features that make this 2019 Subaru Outback Limited a standout choice:

  • Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Experience superior traction and control, no matter the weather.
  • CVT Transmission: Enjoy smooth and efficient shifting, maximizing fuel economy.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or adventurers.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 2.5L 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.
  • Subaru Reliability: Known for its long-lasting performance and dependability.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2018 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Subaru Outback LIMITED 80,751 KM $25,731 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX CVT for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX CVT 141,910 KM $22,374 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2017 Nissan Murano SL 108,895 KM $19,673 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,645

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2019 Subaru Outback