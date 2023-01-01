$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Baywest Toyota
519-371-2981
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
519-371-2981
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
57,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9611203
- Stock #: P23013
- VIN: 2t3r1rfvxkw081244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,006 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6