2019 Toyota RAV4

57,006 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Baywest Toyota

519-371-2981

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

519-371-2981

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9611203
  • Stock #: P23013
  • VIN: 2t3r1rfvxkw081244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,006 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Baywest Toyota

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

