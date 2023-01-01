$43,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Baywest Toyota
519-371-2981
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
519-371-2981
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
35,819KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9773992
- Stock #: p23035
- VIN: 2t3d1rfv0kc015118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 35,819 KM
Vehicle Description
Top of the line RAV 4, Fully loaded, unique brown leather interior, This little gem is mint , come in for a look
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Baywest Toyota
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6