Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 8 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9773992

9773992 Stock #: p23035

p23035 VIN: 2t3d1rfv0kc015118

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 35,819 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.