Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

Owen Sound Volkswagen

202444 Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

18885138989

  1. 4871589
  2. 4871589
  3. 4871589
  4. 4871589
  5. 4871589
  6. 4871589
  7. 4871589
  8. 4871589
  9. 4871589
  10. 4871589
  11. 4871589
  12. 4871589
  13. 4871589
  14. 4871589
  15. 4871589
  16. 4871589
  17. 4871589
  18. 4871589
  19. 4871589
  20. 4871589
  21. 4871589
  22. 4871589
  23. 4871589
  24. 4871589
  25. 4871589
Contact Seller

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,300KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4871589
  • Stock #: 3715
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA3KC504887
Exterior Colour
Pacific Blue Met
Interior Colour
Shetland Grey Perf Vienna Lthr
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owen Sound Volkswagen

2016 Volkswagen Beet...
 17,000 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Jett...
 298,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Owen Sound Volkswagen

Owen Sound Volkswagen

202444 Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

188851XXXX

(click to show)

18885138989

Send A Message