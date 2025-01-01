$19,711+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$19,711
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,167 KM
Vehicle Description
It's a GOLF! Then check out this 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline, now available at LuckyDog Motors. This sleek white sedan, with its classic black interior, offers a comfortable and modern driving experience perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a dependable 1.8L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Golf is ready for whatever the road throws your way. This well-maintained vehicle has 132,167km on the odometer.
This 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline is packed with features designed to make every drive a pleasure. Here's a glimpse of what awaits you:
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.8L engine gives you a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for those long drives.
- Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy the ease of an automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze.
- Modern Design: This Golf Comfortline boasts a timeless design with a sporty edge, turning heads wherever you go.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and well-designed interior, perfect for passengers and cargo.
- Reliable Volkswagen Engineering: Benefit from Volkswagen's reputation for building durable and dependable vehicles.
Visit LuckyDog Motors today and see this fantastic Golf for yourself!
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
