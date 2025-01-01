Menu
<p>Its a GOLF! Then check out this 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline, now available at LuckyDog Motors. This sleek white sedan, with its classic black interior, offers a comfortable and modern driving experience perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a dependable 1.8L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Golf is ready for whatever the road throws your way. This well-maintained vehicle has 132,167km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline is packed with features designed to make every drive a pleasure. Heres a glimpse of what awaits you:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> The 1.8L engine gives you a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for those long drives.</li><li><strong>Comfort and Convenience:</strong> Enjoy the ease of an automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> This Golf Comfortline boasts a timeless design with a sporty edge, turning heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and well-designed interior, perfect for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Reliable Volkswagen Engineering:</strong> Benefit from Volkswagens reputation for building durable and dependable vehicles.</li></ul><p>Visit LuckyDog Motors today and see this fantastic Golf for yourself!</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2019 Volkswagen Golf

132,167 KM

$19,711

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

13125941

2019 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,711

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,167KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWG57AU2KM023240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,167 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
