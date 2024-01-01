$11,389+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$11,389
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 281,727 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is a one-owner Jetta that was driven daily from Owen Sound to Tiverton (lots and lots of highway km's) we have gone through this Jetta front to back and replaced both front control arms, new axle shaft seals, new tires, new battery and an alignment. This Jetta also comes with a set of snow tires on rims! We cannot finance due to the km's, but if you are looking for a really great driving German sedan, this might be it!
Advance Key, Back-Up Camera, Leatherette Seats, Heated Front Seats, Push-Button Start, Cruise Control, SiriusXM Radio, we are missing the little round bumper plug in the front bumper and the Sunroof no longer opens or tilts (had a pin that was seized and the repair was a ridiculous price, so we just left it closed and pulled the fuse) check it out, its in awesome shape!!!
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From LuckyDog Motors
Email LuckyDog Motors
LuckyDog Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-371-4000