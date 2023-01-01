2020 Chevrolet Express

$43,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 1 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10231736

10231736 Stock #: M778

M778 VIN: 1GCWGBFP3L1187187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 3-door

Passengers 1

Stock # M778

Mileage 68,119 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer WiFi Hotspot Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.