2020 Chevrolet Express

68,119 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

2020 Chevrolet Express

2020 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van BASE

2020 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van BASE

Location

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,119KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10231736
  • Stock #: M778
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP3L1187187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # M778
  • Mileage 68,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

