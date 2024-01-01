Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>One Owner CRV, locally owned!  like new in and out! Must see and drive this unit!</p>

2020 Honda CR-V

43,248 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

  1. 1719934705
  2. 1719934705
  3. 1719934705
  4. 1719934705
  5. 1719934705
  6. 1719934705
  7. 1719934705
  8. 1719934705
  9. 1719934705
  10. 1719934705
  11. 1719934705
  12. 1719934705
  13. 1719934705
  14. 1719934705
  15. 1719934705
  16. 1719934705
  17. 1719934705
  18. 1719934705
  19. 1719934705
  20. 1719934705
  21. 1719934705
  22. 1719934705
  23. 1719934705
  24. 1719934705
  25. 1719934705
  26. 1719934705
Contact Seller
Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,248KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H90LH227135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M8263A
  • Mileage 43,248 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner CRV, locally owned!  like new in and out! Must see and drive this unit!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owen Sound Honda

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 43,248 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2021 Honda CR-V Sport 85,563 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda HR-V Sport for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2021 Honda HR-V Sport 16,745 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Owen Sound Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V