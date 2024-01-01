Menu
Sunroof?  Heated Seats? Fun to Drive?  You better believe it, this 2020 has only 75k on it and it looks like new inside and out, No accidents on the CarFax, - Unbelievable fuel mileage room for 5, massive truck space and fun!    Sure it has a back-up camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Sat Radio....more and more

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

75,596 KM

$21,384

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
75,596KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,596 KM

Sunroof?  Heated Seats? Fun to Drive?  You better believe it, this 2020 has only 75k on it and it looks like new inside and out, No accidents on the CarFax, - Unbelievable fuel mileage room for 5, massive truck space and fun!    Sure it has a back-up camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Sat Radio....more and more

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

VIN KMHD84LF1LU937370

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Hyundai Elantra