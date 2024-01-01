$21,384+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$21,384
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof? Heated Seats? Fun to Drive? You better believe it, this 2020 has only 75k on it and it looks like new inside and out, No accidents on the CarFax, - Unbelievable fuel mileage room for 5, massive truck space and fun! Sure it has a back-up camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Sat Radio....more and more
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From LuckyDog Motors
Email LuckyDog Motors
LuckyDog Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-371-4000