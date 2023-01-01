2020 Hyundai KONA

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 2 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9603241

9603241 Stock #: 03533P

03533P VIN: KM8K1CAA4LU509838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 03533P

Mileage 60,253 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.