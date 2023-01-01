$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential
60,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9603241
- Stock #: 03533P
- VIN: KM8K1CAA4LU509838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 03533P
- Mileage 60,253 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
