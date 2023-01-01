Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

60,253 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2.0L Essential

Location

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9603241
  • Stock #: 03533P
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA4LU509838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 03533P
  • Mileage 60,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

