<p>Looking for a stylish and well-equipped SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate, available now at LuckyDog Motors. This black beauty boasts a luxurious black interior, a powerful 2.4L I4 engine, and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather. With just 140,102km on the odometer, this Tucson is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Ultimate trim level is loaded with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel, while the sunroof lets you soak up the sun. Stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio, and keep your passengers entertained with the premium sound system. Safety is paramount, with features like a blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, and a rearview camera keeping you informed and protected.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable all winter long with heated leather seats.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Warm your hands on the heated steering wheel, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open driving experience.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence, knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy crystal-clear audio and a truly immersive listening experience.</li></ol><p>This 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. Come visit LuckyDog Motors today to see it for yourself!</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

