Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and well-equipped SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate, available now at LuckyDog Motors. This black beauty boasts a luxurious black interior, a powerful 2.4L I4 engine, and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather. With just 140,102km on the odometer, this Tucson is ready for many more adventures.
This Ultimate trim level is loaded with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Enjoy the comfort of heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel, while the sunroof lets you soak up the sun. Stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio, and keep your passengers entertained with the premium sound system. Safety is paramount, with features like a blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, and a rearview camera keeping you informed and protected.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate:
- Heated Leather Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable all winter long with heated leather seats.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Warm your hands on the heated steering wheel, even on the coldest days.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open driving experience.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence, knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy crystal-clear audio and a truly immersive listening experience.
This 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance. Come visit LuckyDog Motors today to see it for yourself!
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
