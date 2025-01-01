Menu
<p>Cruise the streets in style and confidence with this sleek, used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This striking black SUV / Crossover boasts a matching black interior, offering a sophisticated and modern aesthetic thats sure to turn heads. With a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and efficient driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. Plus, with the added security of all-wheel drive, youll be prepared for whatever Canadian weather throws your way. This Tucson has 119,155km on the odometer.</p><p>This well-maintained Hyundai Tucson Preferred is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable interior to its practical design, this SUV is ready for your next adventure. Youll love the convenience and versatility this vehicle offers, making it a perfect choice for families, commuters, and anyone in between. Visit LuckyDog Motors today to experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and value.</p><p>Here are five of this Tucsons most appealing features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence and peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine:</strong> Enjoy a balance of power and impressive fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with a timeless and sophisticated colour.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV Design:</strong> Offering ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort for everyone.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2020 Hyundai Tucson

119,155 KM

$23,679

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

13141957

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,679

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,155KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA47LU245143

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,155 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000

2020 Hyundai Tucson