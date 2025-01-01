$23,679+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$23,679
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise the streets in style and confidence with this sleek, used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This striking black SUV / Crossover boasts a matching black interior, offering a sophisticated and modern aesthetic that's sure to turn heads. With a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and efficient driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. Plus, with the added security of all-wheel drive, you'll be prepared for whatever Canadian weather throws your way. This Tucson has 119,155km on the odometer.
This well-maintained Hyundai Tucson Preferred is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its comfortable interior to its practical design, this SUV is ready for your next adventure. You'll love the convenience and versatility this vehicle offers, making it a perfect choice for families, commuters, and anyone in between. Visit LuckyDog Motors today to experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and value.
Here are five of this Tucson's most appealing features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and peace of mind.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Engine: Enjoy a balance of power and impressive fuel economy.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement with a timeless and sophisticated colour.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
- Spacious SUV Design: Offering ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort for everyone.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
LuckyDog Motors
