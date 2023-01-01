Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

22,329 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Location

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

  1. 10402596
  2. 10402596
  3. 10402596
  4. 10402596
  5. 10402596
  6. 10402596
  7. 10402596
  8. 10402596
  9. 10402596
  10. 10402596
  11. 10402596
  12. 10402596
  13. 10402596
  14. 10402596
  15. 10402596
  16. 10402596
  17. 10402596
  18. 10402596
  19. 10402596
  20. 10402596
  21. 10402596
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
22,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10402596
  • Stock #: M793
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA58LG652405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Imperial Blue
  • Interior Colour TRIM - BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # M793
  • Mileage 22,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of Owen Sound

2018 Kia Sorento LX ...
 69,106 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX
 126,944 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry SE
 117,334 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Owen Sound

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia of Owen Sound

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

Call Dealer

800-930-XXXX

(click to show)

800-930-5616

Alternate Numbers
519-371-4447
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory