2020 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fun, practical, and stylish ride? Check out this beautiful 2020 Kia Soul EX+ in a head-turning blue, currently available at LuckyDog Motors! This compact wagon offers a surprisingly spacious interior with comfortable black seating, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With only 104,328km on the odometer, this Soul is ready to hit the road and provide you with years of reliable driving.
Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable Transmission (CVT), offering a fantastic balance of power and economy. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various driving conditions, making this Soul a joy to drive year-round. With its four doors and wagon body style, it's easy to load up passengers and cargo with ease. Come down to LuckyDog Motors today to see this awesome Kia Soul for yourself!
Here are five features that make this 2020 Kia Soul EX+ stand out:
- Eye-Catching Design: Its unique boxy shape and vibrant blue exterior make a bold statement on the road.
- Fuel Efficiency: The efficient 2L engine and CVT transmission will save you money at the pumps.
- Spacious Interior: You'll be surprised by the amount of headroom and legroom inside.
- User-Friendly Tech: Kia is known for its intuitive infotainment systems and this Soul EX+ will not disappoint.
- Reliable Performance: The Kia Soul has built a reputation for dependability, giving you peace of mind.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
