$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM5L0817167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda
2017 Nissan Rogue SV 86,864 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS-P 64,490 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport 85,447 KM $15,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-376-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
519-376-2240
2020 Mazda CX-5