2020 Mazda MAZDA3

28,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grey Motors Mazda

519-376-2240

GT

Location

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9397633
  • Stock #: 23019A
  • VIN: JM1BPBMM1L1150534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

