Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

33,980 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES CVT

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1664467968
  2. 1664467968
  3. 1664467967
  4. 1664467968
  5. 1664467967
  6. 1664467968
  7. 1664467967
  8. 1664467968
  9. 1664467968
  10. 1664467968
  11. 1664467968
  12. 1664467967
  13. 1664467968
  14. 1664467968
  15. 1664467968
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

33,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9107335
  • Stock #: 2622a
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ6LH008889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a small, great on gas car?  Look no further!  Easy to park, will fit in the smallest of garages!  This very low km Mirage has all the comfort options you are looking for, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Sat Radio, Remote Entry,Power Mirrors, Power Locks and you stop at the gas station and fill it up without going into shock!!! 

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2020 Mitsubishi Mira...
 33,980 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 80,987 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 41,646 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory