2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES CVT
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 2622a
- VIN: ML32A3HJ6LH008889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a small, great on gas car? Look no further! Easy to park, will fit in the smallest of garages! This very low km Mirage has all the comfort options you are looking for, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Sat Radio, Remote Entry,Power Mirrors, Power Locks and you stop at the gas station and fill it up without going into shock!!!
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
Vehicle Features
