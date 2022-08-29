Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

37,380 KM

Details Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Grey Motors Mazda

519-376-2240

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

LIMITED EDITION

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

LIMITED EDITION

Location

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

37,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9315067
  Stock #: 03418PA
  VIN: JA4JZ3AX8LZ614411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,380 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grey Motors Mazda

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

