Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This meticulously maintained Grey Rogue boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.5L engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission for a seamless driving experience. Its equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in any weather conditions. With only 65,466km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This well-appointed SV trim comes loaded with features to enhance your comfort and safety, including heated front seats to keep you warm on chilly mornings, a rearview camera for added peace of mind while reversing, and a blind spot monitor to help you change lanes with confidence. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. The Rogue also features a spacious interior with folding rear seats for ample cargo space when needed.</p><p>Visit LuckyDog Motors today to experience this outstanding 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for yourself. You wont be disappointed!</p><p><strong>5 Features with Sizzle:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Navigate any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Change lanes with added safety and peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Rogue with ease.</li><li><strong>Folding Rear Seats:</strong> Maximize cargo space for any adventure.</li></ol><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2020 Nissan Rogue

65,466 KM

Details Description Features

$25,612

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12414288

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1744734041
  2. 1744734041
  3. 1744734041
  4. 1744734041
  5. 1744734041
  6. 1744734041
  7. 1744734041
  8. 1744734041
  9. 1744734041
  10. 1744734041
  11. 1744734041
  12. 1744734041
  13. 1744734041
  14. 1744734041
  15. 1744734042
  16. 1744734042
  17. 1744734042
  18. 1744734042
  19. 1744734042
  20. 1744734042
  21. 1744734042
  22. 1744734042
  23. 1744734042
  24. 1744734042
  25. 1744734042
  26. 1744734042
  27. 1744734042
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,612

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,466KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2LC774326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This meticulously maintained Grey Rogue boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.5L engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission for a seamless driving experience. It's equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in any weather conditions. With only 65,466km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for many more adventures.

This well-appointed SV trim comes loaded with features to enhance your comfort and safety, including heated front seats to keep you warm on chilly mornings, a rearview camera for added peace of mind while reversing, and a blind spot monitor to help you change lanes with confidence. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. The Rogue also features a spacious interior with folding rear seats for ample cargo space when needed.

Visit LuckyDog Motors today to experience this outstanding 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for yourself. You won't be disappointed!

5 Features with Sizzle:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any road condition with confidence.
  2. Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.
  3. Blind Spot Monitor: Change lanes with added safety and peace of mind.
  4. Keyless Entry: Unlock your Rogue with ease.
  5. Folding Rear Seats: Maximize cargo space for any adventure.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson SE 107,937 KM $22,937 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 155,269 KM $22,837 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Canyon for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 GMC Canyon 164,329 KM SOLD

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,612

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue