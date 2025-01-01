$25,612+ tax & licensing
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This meticulously maintained Grey Rogue boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.5L engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission for a seamless driving experience. It's equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in any weather conditions. With only 65,466km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for many more adventures.
This well-appointed SV trim comes loaded with features to enhance your comfort and safety, including heated front seats to keep you warm on chilly mornings, a rearview camera for added peace of mind while reversing, and a blind spot monitor to help you change lanes with confidence. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. The Rogue also features a spacious interior with folding rear seats for ample cargo space when needed.
Visit LuckyDog Motors today to experience this outstanding 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for yourself. You won't be disappointed!
5 Features with Sizzle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any road condition with confidence.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Change lanes with added safety and peace of mind.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Rogue with ease.
- Folding Rear Seats: Maximize cargo space for any adventure.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
