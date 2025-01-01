$37,622+ taxes & licensing
Big Horn
Certified
$37,622
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,977 KM
Vehicle Description
HEMI - 20" tires, Front Bucket Seats, power rear sliding window, Power Driver's Seat, big 8" screen, SiriusXM radio, Power Adjustable Pedals, Dual zone A/C controls, Remote Starter, Factory brake control and a nice hard bed cover. Looking for a powerful pickup that's ready to tackle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Check out this stunning 2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This rugged beauty, with its crisp white exterior and a comfortable black and grey interior, is more than just a truck; it's a statement. With 143,977km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 has already proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures. Its robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive makes it a workhorse that's also a pleasure to drive. Super clean truck, clearly not a work truck! Sharp looking updated RAM design.
This RAM 1500 Big Horn isn't just about brawn; it's about brains too. The Big Horn trim offers a comfortable cabin, packed with features designed to make every drive a great experience. With four doors, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and all their gear. This truck is built to handle your daily needs, whether you're heading to the worksite or planning a weekend getaway.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
