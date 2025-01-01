Menu
HEMI - 20 tires, Front Bucket Seats, power rear sliding window, Power Drivers Seat, big 8 screen, SiriusXM radio, Power Adjustable Pedals, Dual zone A/C controls, Remote Starter, Factory brake control and a nice hard bed cover.  Looking for a powerful pickup thats ready to tackle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Check out this stunning 2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This rugged beauty, with its crisp white exterior and a comfortable black and grey interior, is more than just a truck; its a statement. With 143,977km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 has already proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures. Its robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive makes it a workhorse thats also a pleasure to drive.   Super clean truck, clearly not a work truck!  Sharp looking updated RAM design.  

This RAM 1500 Big Horn isnt just about brawn; its about brains too. The Big Horn trim offers a comfortable cabin, packed with features designed to make every drive a great experience. With four doors, youll have plenty of room for passengers and all their gear. This truck is built to handle your daily needs, whether youre heading to the worksite or planning a weekend getaway.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1C6SRFFT0LN126778

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black/Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 143,977 KM

Vehicle Description

HEMI - 20" tires, Front Bucket Seats, power rear sliding window, Power Driver's Seat, big 8" screen, SiriusXM radio, Power Adjustable Pedals, Dual zone A/C controls, Remote Starter, Factory brake control and a nice hard bed cover.  Looking for a powerful pickup that's ready to tackle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Check out this stunning 2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This rugged beauty, with its crisp white exterior and a comfortable black and grey interior, is more than just a truck; it's a statement. With 143,977km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 has already proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures. Its robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive makes it a workhorse that's also a pleasure to drive.   Super clean truck, clearly not a work truck!  Sharp looking updated RAM design.  

This RAM 1500 Big Horn isn't just about brawn; it's about brains too. The Big Horn trim offers a comfortable cabin, packed with features designed to make every drive a great experience. With four doors, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and all their gear. This truck is built to handle your daily needs, whether you're heading to the worksite or planning a weekend getaway.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

