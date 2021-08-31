2020 RAM 1500

$55,289 + taxes & licensing 3 , 7 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7794765

7794765 Stock #: M687

M687 VIN: 1C6RR7KT4LS113852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Red

Interior Colour BLACK W/ DIESEL GREY

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 3,720 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Electronic roll mitigation Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Floor mats Automatic quad halogen headlamps Power Options Power Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Rear Stabilizer Bar Exterior Fog Lamps Black door handles Seating Manual Adjust Seats Additional Features Trailer Sway Control ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front stabilizer bar 160-amp alternator Body-colour rear bumper Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case BLACK Carpet Floor Covering Locking Tailgate Rearview day/night mirror Body-colour upper front fascia Rain brake support 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet MANUAL FOLDING Power Rack and Pinion Steering Express 730-amp maintenance free battery 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC 17-inch Aluminum Wheels heated 6 x 9-inch mirrors Electronic Stability Control with Hill Start Assist Ready Alert Braking and Traction Control SiriusXM satellite radio including one-year subscription Front suspension with upper and lower control arms coil springs and heavy-duty shock absorbers Multilink coil spring with heavy-duty shock absorbers 4-wheel antilock disc brakes with Brake Assist Power door locks and front windows with one-touch up/down 3.5-inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC) Advanced multistage driver and front-passenger air bags Supplemental side-curtain front air bags Supplemental front-seat-mounted side air bags Supplemental side-curtain air bags Media hub with remote USB port and auxiliary input jack Radio 3.0 multimedia centre with 6 speakers Heavy-duty vinyl flip-up rear bench seat Front-seat centre armrest with 3 cup holders 4- and 7-pin trailer wiring harness Cargo lamp and Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL) P265/70R17 BSW all-season tires Body-colour grille with Black inserts Rear under-seat storage bins

