2020 RAM 1500

3,720 KM

Details Features

$55,289

+ tax & licensing
$55,289

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Classic Express

2020 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Location

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$55,289

+ taxes & licensing

3,720KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7794765
  • Stock #: M687
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT4LS113852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Red
  • Interior Colour BLACK W/ DIESEL GREY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M687
  • Mileage 3,720 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Full-Size Spare Tire
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Electronic roll mitigation
Remote Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Automatic quad halogen headlamps
Power
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Fog Lamps
Black door handles
Manual Adjust Seats
Trailer Sway Control
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
Body-colour rear bumper
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
BLACK
Carpet Floor Covering
Locking Tailgate
Rearview day/night mirror
Body-colour upper front fascia
Rain brake support
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
MANUAL FOLDING
Power Rack and Pinion Steering
Express
730-amp maintenance free battery
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS
8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
17-inch Aluminum Wheels
heated 6 x 9-inch mirrors
Electronic Stability Control with Hill Start Assist
Ready Alert Braking and Traction Control
SiriusXM satellite radio including one-year subscription
Front suspension with upper and lower control arms
coil springs and heavy-duty shock absorbers
Multilink coil spring with heavy-duty shock absorbers
4-wheel antilock disc brakes with Brake Assist
Power door locks and front windows with one-touch up/down
3.5-inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre (EVIC)
Advanced multistage driver and front-passenger air bags
Supplemental side-curtain front air bags
Supplemental front-seat-mounted side air bags
Supplemental side-curtain air bags
Media hub with remote USB port and auxiliary input jack
Radio 3.0 multimedia centre with 6 speakers
Heavy-duty vinyl flip-up rear bench seat
Front-seat centre armrest with 3 cup holders
4- and 7-pin trailer wiring harness
Cargo lamp and Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)
P265/70R17 BSW all-season tires
Body-colour grille with Black inserts
Rear under-seat storage bins

