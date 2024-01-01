$30,788+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$30,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and stylish truck that's ready to handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock from LuckyDog Motors. This black beauty boasts a menacing exterior, a spacious and comfortable interior, and a robust 3.6L V6 engine that delivers impressive power and efficiency. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently conquer any terrain, while the Warlock trim adds a touch of ruggedness and sophistication.
This pre-owned RAM 1500 Classic has been meticulously maintained and has only 140,466 km on the odometer, ensuring you have plenty of life left in this reliable workhorse. It comes equipped with a host of impressive features that will enhance your driving experience, including heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days.
Here are five features that make this 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock a truly exceptional truck:
- Warlock Trim: This exclusive trim level adds distinctive styling cues, making it stand out from the crowd and ensuring you make a statement wherever you go.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days thanks to the luxurious heated seats and steering wheel.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the convenience of a sunroof/moonroof, transforming your driving experience into a more open and enjoyable one.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in GPS navigation system, ensuring you reach your destination with ease and confidence.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Command the road and conquer any terrain with the powerful and reliable 4-wheel drive system, giving you exceptional traction and control.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
