Low km Corolla, looks new, come in for a look,no disappointments

2020 Toyota Corolla

23,500 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

519-371-2981

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5yfbprbexlp129696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P23213
  • Mileage 23,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km Corolla, looks new, come in for a look,no disappointments

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Baywest Toyota

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

Baywest Toyota

519-371-2981

2020 Toyota Corolla