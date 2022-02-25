$36,998+ tax & licensing
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Grey Motors Mazda
519-376-2240
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Grey Motors Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
17,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8337915
- Stock #: 21184B
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV4LC100519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Grey Motors Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7