2020 Toyota RAV4

38,702 KM

Details

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Baywest Toyota

519-371-2981

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

519-371-2981

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,702KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9015907
  Stock #: p22153
  VIN: 2t3b1rfv7lc119100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,702 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Rav ALL WHEEL DRIVE Like new , come in for test drive

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Baywest Toyota

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

