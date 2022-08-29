$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Baywest Toyota
519-371-2981
2020 Toyota RAV4
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
519-371-2981
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
38,702KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9015907
- Stock #: p22153
- VIN: 2t3b1rfv7lc119100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,702 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Rav ALL WHEEL DRIVE Like new , come in for test drive
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Baywest Toyota
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6