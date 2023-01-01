Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

90,712 KM

Details Description Features

$23,864

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,864

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1698861876
  2. 1698861876
  3. 1698861876
  4. 1698861877
  5. 1698861876
  6. 1698861876
  7. 1698861876
  8. 1698861876
  9. 1698861876
  10. 1698861876
  11. 1698861876
  12. 1698861876
  13. 1698861876
  14. 1698861877
  15. 1698861876
  16. 1698861875
  17. 1698861876
  18. 1698861877
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,864

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10614915
  • Stock #: 2713
  • VIN: 3VWCB7BU8LM007504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,712 KM

Vehicle Description

 

CarFax Claim $4,511 (Deer Impact) Front bumper, Grill, Headlight - June 2022

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2015 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 60,217 KM
$21,753 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge 4DR S...
 125,136 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain AWD...
 129,060 KM
$22,138 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory