2021 Acura RDX
A-Spec
2021 Acura RDX
A-Spec
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,428KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H6XML801002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 03597P
- Mileage 71,428 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
2021 Acura RDX