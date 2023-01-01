$38,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Cadillac XT5
AWD Premium Luxury
2021 Cadillac XT5
AWD Premium Luxury
Location
Kia of Owen Sound
1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3
800-930-5616
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
70,916KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYKNDR43MZ130406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,916 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kia of Owen Sound
2023 Kia Seltos SX Turbo 15,158 KM $35,495 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage EX 26,818 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX80 Base 116,047 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kia of Owen Sound
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia of Owen Sound
1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3
Call Dealer
800-930-XXXX(click to show)
800-930-5616
Alternate Numbers519-371-4447
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec