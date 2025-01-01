Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Explorer

97,182 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12508660

2021 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Dutton Automotive

1809 17th Street East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

519-371-2271

  1. 1746813154
  2. 1746813154
  3. 1746813154
  4. 1746813153
  5. 1746813154
  6. 1746813155
  7. 1746813154
  8. 1746813153
  9. 1746813154
  10. 1746813155
  11. 1746813166
  12. 1746813153
  13. 1746813154
  14. 1746813153
  15. 1746813153
  16. 1746813154
  17. 1746813154
  18. 1746813154
  19. 1746813154
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,182KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC4MGB90246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F013
  • Mileage 97,182 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dutton Automotive

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2021 Ford Explorer ST 97,182 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 67,712 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 49,138 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Dutton Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dutton Automotive

Dutton Automotive

1809 17th Street East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-2271

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dutton Automotive

519-371-2271

2021 Ford Explorer