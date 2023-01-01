Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda Civic

44,715 KM

Details Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

LX CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Civic

LX CVT

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

  1. 1694465821
  2. 1694465821
  3. 1694465822
  4. 1694465822
  5. 1694465821
  6. 1694465822
  7. 1694465821
  8. 1694465822
  9. 1694465821
  10. 1694465822
  11. 1694465821
  12. 1694465822
  13. 1694465822
Contact Seller
Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,715KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405677
  • Stock #: M8083A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53MH010105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,715 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owen Sound Honda

2021 Honda Civic LX ...
 44,715 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2021 Honda HR-V Spor...
 25,854 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang EC...
 5,086 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Owen Sound Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory