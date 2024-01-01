$29,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Owen Sound Honda
202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-371-4040
Honda Certified Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,510 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner CRV, Purchased from and serviced by Owen Sound Honda! Comes with trailer hitch, and also rear Honda seat covers, for pets!
Vehicle Features
