2021 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Owen Sound Honda
202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-371-4040
Honda Certified Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of driving a 2021 Honda CR-V Sport, now available at Owen Sound Honda. This sleek and stylish SUV boasts a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling and exceptional performance. With only 38,650km on the odometer, this CR-V is practically brand new, offering you the latest in Honda technology and safety features.
Step inside the luxurious black leather interior and enjoy the comfort of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters. The CR-V Sport is packed with advanced features designed to enhance your driving experience. Cruise comfortably with adaptive smart cruise control, stay safe with lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and enjoy the convenience of push button start and a power liftgate.
This white 2021 Honda CR-V Sport is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Visit Owen Sound Honda today and experience the difference!
Here are five of the CR-V Sport's most sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling and exceptional performance in any weather condition.
- Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on those cold Canadian days.
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise comfortably and safely, letting the CR-V do the driving for you.
- Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist: Stay safe on the road with these advanced safety features.
- Push Button Start & Power Liftgate: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a hands-free power liftgate.
519-371-4040