Experience the thrill of driving a 2021 Honda CR-V Sport, now available at Owen Sound Honda. This sleek and stylish SUV boasts a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling and exceptional performance. With only 38,650km on the odometer, this CR-V is practically brand new, offering you the latest in Honda technology and safety features.

Step inside the luxurious black leather interior and enjoy the comfort of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters. The CR-V Sport is packed with advanced features designed to enhance your driving experience. Cruise comfortably with adaptive smart cruise control, stay safe with lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and enjoy the convenience of push button start and a power liftgate.

This white 2021 Honda CR-V Sport is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Visit Owen Sound Honda today and experience the difference!

Here are five of the CR-V Sports most sizzling features:

All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling and exceptional performance in any weather condition.
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on those cold Canadian days.
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise comfortably and safely, letting the CR-V do the driving for you.
Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist: Stay safe on the road with these advanced safety features.
Push Button Start & Power Liftgate: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a hands-free power liftgate.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

2021 Honda CR-V

38,650 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

12017062

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H49MH226653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,650 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! New Arrival!

Experience the thrill of driving a 2021 Honda CR-V Sport, now available at Owen Sound Honda. This sleek and stylish SUV boasts a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel drive, providing confident handling and exceptional performance. With only 38,650km on the odometer, this CR-V is practically brand new, offering you the latest in Honda technology and safety features.

Step inside the luxurious black leather interior and enjoy the comfort of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters. The CR-V Sport is packed with advanced features designed to enhance your driving experience. Cruise comfortably with adaptive smart cruise control, stay safe with lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and enjoy the convenience of push button start and a power liftgate.

This white 2021 Honda CR-V Sport is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Visit Owen Sound Honda today and experience the difference!

Here are five of the CR-V Sport's most sizzling features:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling and exceptional performance in any weather condition.
  2. Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on those cold Canadian days.
  3. Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise comfortably and safely, letting the CR-V do the driving for you.
  4. Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keeping Assist: Stay safe on the road with these advanced safety features.
  5. Push Button Start & Power Liftgate: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a hands-free power liftgate.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

2021 Honda CR-V