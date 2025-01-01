$28,647+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$28,647
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,549 KM
Vehicle Description
If we had a dollar for every time someone came in and asked "Got any CRVs?"...we'd be rich!!! SO...here's a lovely CRV for SALE! It's in fantastic shape and has been well-maintained with just under 140k kms - It's got a clean accident free CarFax report other than having had a brand new windshield installed in 2023 as well as showing a multitude of routine scheduled maintenance records (kudos to the previous owner for showing this vehicle so much love). It flew through a safety and has had an oil change, fluid top ups and disc brakes done all around. IF you are in the market, whatsoever, for a 4 cylinder ALL WHEEL Drive SUV - check this one out.
Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!, The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report. We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks. All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced. We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
LuckyDog Motors
