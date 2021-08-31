Menu
2021 Honda Pilot

9,712 KM

Details Description Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Black Edition

Location

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

9,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7747287
  • Stock #: M7640A
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H09MB505082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 9,712 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Pilot Black Edition features a Crystal Black Pearl finish matched with a black leather interior and a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission. The variable-cylinder management system will help cut down on fuel spending as it transitions smoothly from 6 cylinders down to 3 depending on demand. Other great features are built-in Garmin Navigation, remote start, power tailgate, heated seats, multi-angle rearview camera and much more.

2021 Honda Pilot Black Edition, ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! SMOKE FREE, PET FREE.

Experience the difference at Owen Sound Honda, helping people get behind the wheel for OVER 30 YEARS! All vehicles are serviced through our BRAND NEW STATE OF THE ART facility. Servicing all makes and models. If we don't have the vehicle you are looking for, let us find it! We are proud to serve southwestern Ontario with quality vehicles for over 30 years! Owen Sound, Balmy Beach, Georgian Bluffs, Allenford, Tara, Shallow Lake, Keady, Chatsworth, Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Markdale, Flesherton, Kinkardine, Hanover, South Bruce Peninsula, North Bruce Peninsula. At Owen Sound Honda, buy with confidence knowing your vehicle has gone through our 100 point mechanical inspection. All of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Reviews:

* With ample power, a transmission offering full manual control and respectable handling, the Pilot is an athlete in the three-row SUV segment. It's a champ on mountain roads, and it can manage slippery surfaces. Source: edmunds.com

Owen Sound Honda sells new and used Hondas, SUVs and trucks and new Honda generators, snowblowers, lawn mowers, water pumps, trimmers, garden tillers, and outboard mowers from 2-15 hp in Owen Sound, ON. Located at 202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound we are conveniently located for all of those in the Grey Bruce and Simcoe areas. We sell used cars, vans, trucks, and sports utility vehicles, servicing Owen Sound, Balmy Beach, Georgian Bluffs, Allenford, Tara, Shallow Lake, Keady, Chatsworth, Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Markdale, Flesherton, Kinkardine, Hanover, South Bruce Peninsula, and North Bruce Peninsula markets. We specialize in Owen Sound Honda Certified Used Cars. Our used vehicle prices are constantly matched to the LIVE market conditions so that we always offer our used vehicles at or below market prices. Car Proof History Reports are Free with every used vehicle. We make buying EASY by arranging any necessary financing and looking after your licensing for you and we are happy to help you arrange insurance if needed. Owen Sound Honda is a family business that has been in operation since 1985.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Dual Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

