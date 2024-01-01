Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer any adventure in style and comfort with this stunning 2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring AWD, now available at Owen Sound Honda. This red beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a luxurious black interior, making it the ultimate blend of practicality and sophistication. With only 96,964 km on the odometer, this Ridgeline is practically brand new and ready for years of reliable service.</p><p>This truck is loaded with features that will make every journey a pleasure. From the heated and cooled seats to the premium sound system, youll enjoy every moment behind the wheel. And with advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure assist, you can rest assured that you and your passengers are protected.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Take the stress out of highway driving with this intelligent system that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.</li><li><strong>Heated and Cooled Seats:</strong> Experience unparalleled comfort year-round with seats that adapt to your needs.</li><li><strong>GPS Navigation:</strong> Never get lost again with a built-in navigation system that guides you to your destination with ease.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear audio quality with a powerful sound system that will elevate your driving experience.</li><li><strong>Wireless Charger:</strong> Stay connected and powered up on the go with a convenient wireless charging pad.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a top-of-the-line Honda Ridgeline. Visit Owen Sound Honda today to take this beauty for a test drive and experience the ultimate blend of comfort, style, and performance.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M8450A
  • Mileage 96,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Honda Ridgeline