$39,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Touring Awd
Location
Owen Sound Honda
202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-371-4040
Honda Certified Used
$39,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M8450A
- Mileage 96,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any adventure in style and comfort with this stunning 2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring AWD, now available at Owen Sound Honda. This red beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a luxurious black interior, making it the ultimate blend of practicality and sophistication. With only 96,964 km on the odometer, this Ridgeline is practically brand new and ready for years of reliable service.
This truck is loaded with features that will make every journey a pleasure. From the heated and cooled seats to the premium sound system, you'll enjoy every moment behind the wheel. And with advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure assist, you can rest assured that you and your passengers are protected.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Take the stress out of highway driving with this intelligent system that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
- Heated and Cooled Seats: Experience unparalleled comfort year-round with seats that adapt to your needs.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with a built-in navigation system that guides you to your destination with ease.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear audio quality with a powerful sound system that will elevate your driving experience.
- Wireless Charger: Stay connected and powered up on the go with a convenient wireless charging pad.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a top-of-the-line Honda Ridgeline. Visit Owen Sound Honda today to take this beauty for a test drive and experience the ultimate blend of comfort, style, and performance.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
