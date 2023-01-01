$30,995+ tax & licensing
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package
Location
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
519-371-2981
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
77,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10061604
- Stock #: 23212a
- VIN: km8j3ca40mu377937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Top of the line Tucson, Leather, loaded, come in for a test drive
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6