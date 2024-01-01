Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable compact car that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Venue SE from LuckyDog Motors! This pristine white sedan boasts a sleek design with a black interior, offering a modern and sophisticated feel. With only 77,446km on the odometer, this Venue SE is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Venue SE is packed with features that make driving enjoyable and convenient. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and heated mirrors during those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, and a security system. The Venue SEs fuel-efficient 1.6L engine and CVT transmission provide a smooth and responsive driving experience, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 Hyundai Venue SE:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest winter days.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility in all weather conditions.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Back up with confidence and ease.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected to your phone and music while on the road.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2021 Hyundai Venue

77,446 KM

Details Description Features

$22,761

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Venue

SE

Watch This Vehicle
11909246

2021 Hyundai Venue

SE

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1731431880
  2. 1731431880
  3. 1731431827
  4. 1731431828
  5. 1731431826
  6. 1731431828
  7. 1731431828
  8. 1731431828
  9. 1731431828
  10. 1731431828
  11. 1731431828
  12. 1731431828
  13. 1731431827
  14. 1731431827
  15. 1731431827
  16. 1731431828
  17. 1731431827
  18. 1731431825
  19. 1731431828
  20. 1731431828
  21. 1731431860
  22. 1731431885
  23. 1731431885
  24. 1731431892
  25. 1731431892
  26. 1731431903
  27. 1731431903
  28. 1731431903
  29. 1731431902
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,761

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,446KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHRB8A38MU076097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable compact car that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Venue SE from LuckyDog Motors! This pristine white sedan boasts a sleek design with a black interior, offering a modern and sophisticated feel. With only 77,446km on the odometer, this Venue SE is ready for many more adventures.

This Venue SE is packed with features that make driving enjoyable and convenient. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and heated mirrors during those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, and a security system. The Venue SE's fuel-efficient 1.6L engine and CVT transmission provide a smooth and responsive driving experience, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 Hyundai Venue SE:

  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest winter days.
  • Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in all weather conditions.
  • Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence and ease.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected to your phone and music while on the road.
  • Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra SV 101,427 KM $19,934 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 129,910 KM $19,957 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus RWD 107,294 KM $28,349 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,761

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Venue