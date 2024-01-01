$22,761+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
SE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,446 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable compact car that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Hyundai Venue SE from LuckyDog Motors! This pristine white sedan boasts a sleek design with a black interior, offering a modern and sophisticated feel. With only 77,446km on the odometer, this Venue SE is ready for many more adventures.
This Venue SE is packed with features that make driving enjoyable and convenient. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and heated mirrors during those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a rearview camera, anti-lock brakes, and a security system. The Venue SE's fuel-efficient 1.6L engine and CVT transmission provide a smooth and responsive driving experience, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 Hyundai Venue SE:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest winter days.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in all weather conditions.
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence and ease.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected to your phone and music while on the road.
- Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
