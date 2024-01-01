Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Kia Telluride

79,983 KM

Details Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Telluride

SX LIMITED W/BLACK STYLING ELEMENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Telluride

SX LIMITED W/BLACK STYLING ELEMENTS

Location

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

  1. 11809502
  2. 11809502
  3. 11809502
  4. 11809502
  5. 11809502
  6. 11809502
  7. 11809502
  8. 11809502
  9. 11809502
  10. 11809502
  11. 11809502
  12. 11809502
  13. 11809502
  14. 11809502
  15. 11809502
  16. 11809502
  17. 11809502
  18. 11809502
  19. 11809502
  20. 11809502
  21. 11809502
  22. 11809502
  23. 11809502
  24. 11809502
  25. 11809502
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,983KM
VIN 5XYP5DHCXMG111533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK MOSS*
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 24237A
  • Mileage 79,983 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia of Owen Sound

Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2017 Kia Sportage EX 125,438 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2010 Ford Mustang GT 60,655 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 60,045 KM $23,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kia of Owen Sound

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia of Owen Sound

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

800-930-XXXX

(click to show)

800-930-5616

Alternate Numbers
519-371-4447
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Telluride