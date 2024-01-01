Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

59,770 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
GT w/Turbo

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

Used
59,770KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDY5MM264074

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 03606P
  • Mileage 59,770 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240

