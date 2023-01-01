Menu
2021 Mazda CX-5

32,800 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Kuro Edition

Location

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10325274
  • Stock #: 23098A
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM9M0111323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

