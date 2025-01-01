Menu
<p>Looking for a car that is great on gas? Something reliable and stylish? Check out this 2021 Mitsubishi RVR. It has been well-maintained with 124,232 km on the odometer.  This is a one owner car and the CarFax shows <strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>no</span></em></strong> accident damage records found.   Heated Seats will keep your buns warm, Back-Up Camera and All Wheel Drive for those snow days!!!</p><p>This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a set of new tires on all four corners, New pads and Rotors on the rear and we serviced the calipers, new wiper blades, new windshield, we even replaced the Serpentine belt (not needed, but it was looking worn out) we did a fresh oil change and brake fluid flush.  Topped off the tank with gas and its ready for the next owner!</p><p><strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!</span></em></strong>,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sold Certified</span> and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.</p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

124,232 KM

$22,811

+ taxes & licensing
13179257

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
124,232KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJUAU7MU604857

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,232 KM

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-371-4000

