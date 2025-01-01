$22,811+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
ES AWC
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$22,811
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a car that is great on gas? Something reliable and stylish? Check out this 2021 Mitsubishi RVR. It has been well-maintained with 124,232 km on the odometer. This is a one owner car and the CarFax shows no accident damage records found. Heated Seats will keep your buns warm, Back-Up Camera and All Wheel Drive for those snow days!!!
This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a set of new tires on all four corners, New pads and Rotors on the rear and we serviced the calipers, new wiper blades, new windshield, we even replaced the Serpentine belt (not needed, but it was looking worn out) we did a fresh oil change and brake fluid flush. Topped off the tank with gas and it's ready for the next owner!
Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!, The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report. We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks. All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced. We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
