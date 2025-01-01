$21,864+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR
2021 Nissan Sentra
SR
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$21,864
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,957 KM
Vehicle Description
Fun & Great on gas? Something reliable and stylish? Check out this 2021 Nissan Sentra SR. It has been well-maintained with 109,957 km on the odometer The CarFax shows no accident damage records found. The SR is loaded with the right options, Leather, heated seats, power drivers seat, sunroof, back-up camera, BOSE sound system, Advanced Key, push button start, bluetooth and more.
This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with new brake pads and rotors up front & new pads and rotors in the rear, all 4 calipers have been serviced and we replaced 2 tires. Both wiper blades have been replaced and we also topped up the fluids and did an oil change with new filter. It also needed a license plate bulb!
Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!, The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report. We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks. All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced. We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From LuckyDog Motors
Email LuckyDog Motors
LuckyDog Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-371-4000