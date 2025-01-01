Menu
<p>Fun & Great on gas? Something reliable and stylish? Check out this 2021 Nissan Sentra SR. It has been well-maintained with 109,957 km on the odometer The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.   The SR is loaded with the right options, Leather, heated seats, power drivers seat, sunroof, back-up camera, BOSE sound system, Advanced Key, push button start, bluetooth and more.</p><p>This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with new brake pads and rotors up front & new pads and rotors in the rear, all 4 calipers have been serviced and we replaced 2 tires.  Both wiper blades have been replaced and we also topped up the fluids and did an oil change with new filter.  It also needed a license plate bulb!  </p><p> </p><p><strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!</span></em></strong>,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sold Certified</span> and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.</p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2021 Nissan Sentra

109,957 KM

$21,864

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra SR

SR

13174157

2021 Nissan Sentra

SR

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,864

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,957KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8DVXMY322355

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,957 KM

Fun & Great on gas? Something reliable and stylish? Check out this 2021 Nissan Sentra SR. It has been well-maintained with 109,957 km on the odometer The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.   The SR is loaded with the right options, Leather, heated seats, power drivers seat, sunroof, back-up camera, BOSE sound system, Advanced Key, push button start, bluetooth and more.

This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with new brake pads and rotors up front & new pads and rotors in the rear, all 4 calipers have been serviced and we replaced 2 tires.  Both wiper blades have been replaced and we also topped up the fluids and did an oil change with new filter.  It also needed a license plate bulb!  

 

Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
$21,864

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2021 Nissan Sentra