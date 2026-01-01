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<p>Looking for an awesome ride? look no further! Check out this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. It has been well-maintained with 120,886 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.   Very nicely equipped with Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Advanced Cruise Control (Eye Sight) Advanced Keyless Entry, Push button start, back-up camera, Sat radio, just a nice ride.</p><p>This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change, 4 new tires, we replaced both lower control are bushings, a 4 wheel alignment, new brake rotors and pads on the front and we serviced the front calipers, new rear brake rotors and pads on the rear and we also serviced the rear calipers, finished off with a FULL tank of gas!</p><p><strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!</span></em></strong>,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sold Certified</span> and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.</p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

120,886 KM

Details Description Features

$24,721

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13969335

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Touring

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,721

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,886KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTAPC7M8671038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cool Grey Khaki
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an awesome ride? look no further! Check out this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. It has been well-maintained with 120,886 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.   Very nicely equipped with Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Advanced Cruise Control (Eye Sight) Advanced Keyless Entry, Push button start, back-up camera, Sat radio, just a nice ride.

This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change, 4 new tires, we replaced both lower control are bushings, a 4 wheel alignment, new brake rotors and pads on the front and we serviced the front calipers, new rear brake rotors and pads on the rear and we also serviced the rear calipers, finished off with a FULL tank of gas!

Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
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519-371-XXXX

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519-371-4000

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$24,721

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2021 Subaru Crosstrek