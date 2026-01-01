$24,721+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Touring
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Touring
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$24,721
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cool Grey Khaki
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,886 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an awesome ride? look no further! Check out this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. It has been well-maintained with 120,886 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found. Very nicely equipped with Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Advanced Cruise Control (Eye Sight) Advanced Keyless Entry, Push button start, back-up camera, Sat radio, just a nice ride.
This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change, 4 new tires, we replaced both lower control are bushings, a 4 wheel alignment, new brake rotors and pads on the front and we serviced the front calipers, new rear brake rotors and pads on the rear and we also serviced the rear calipers, finished off with a FULL tank of gas!
Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!, The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report. We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks. All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available). We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced. We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519-371-4000