$22,491+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,201 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Looking for a car that is great on gas? Here is your new Buick Encore GX. It has been well-maintained with 101,201 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found. Remote Start and Advance key with push-button start. Power Drivers seat and heated front seats, very, very clean inside and out - amazing fuel consumption - AWD and ready for the snow!
This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change and filter. We serviced the front and rear brakes and did an alignment. This Encore is ready to go!
Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!, The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report. We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks. All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available). We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced. We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
