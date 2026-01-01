Menu
<p>Looking for a car that is great on gas? Here is your new Buick Encore GX. It has been well-maintained with 101,201 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.   Remote Start and Advance key with push-button start.  Power Drivers seat and heated front seats, very, very clean inside and out - amazing fuel consumption - AWD and ready for the snow! </p><p>This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change and filter.  We serviced the front and rear brakes and did an alignment.  This Encore is ready to go!</p><p><strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!</span></em></strong>,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sold Certified</span> and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.</p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2022 Buick Encore GX

101,201 KM

$22,491

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

13498010

2022 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,201KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL1NB113072

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,201 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Looking for a car that is great on gas? Here is your new Buick Encore GX. It has been well-maintained with 101,201 km on the odometer. The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.   Remote Start and Advance key with push-button start.  Power Drivers seat and heated front seats, very, very clean inside and out - amazing fuel consumption - AWD and ready for the snow! 

This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change and filter.  We serviced the front and rear brakes and did an alignment.  This Encore is ready to go!

Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty, maximum individual claim limit of $1,000. (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000

$22,491

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2022 Buick Encore GX