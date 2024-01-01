Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Edge

88,413 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

  1. 11724237
  2. 11724237
  3. 11724237
  4. 11724237
  5. 11724237
  6. 11724237
  7. 11724237
  8. 11724237
  9. 11724237
  10. 11724237
  11. 11724237
  12. 11724237
  13. 11724237
  14. 11724237
  15. 11724237
  16. 11724237
  17. 11724237
  18. 11724237
  19. 11724237
  20. 11724237
  21. 11724237
  22. 11724237
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,413KM
VIN 2FMPK4K97NBA48799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia of Owen Sound

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 71,248 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2017 Mazda CX-5 GT 60,243 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage SX for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2021 Kia Sportage SX 79,847 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Owen Sound

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia of Owen Sound

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

800-930-XXXX

(click to show)

800-930-5616

Alternate Numbers
519-371-4447
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge